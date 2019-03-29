David James Elliott to Reprise 'JAG' Role For 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Captain Harm Rabb will return to the small-screen in the May 12 episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' marking his first appearance since 2005's 'JAG' series finale.

The cast of NCIS: Los Angeles is about to step into Harm's way.

David James Elliott is set to reprise his starring role from CBS' JAG for an upcoming arc on NCIS: Los Angeles, marking his return to the role of Captain Harmon "Harm" Rabb Jr. for the first time since 2005. He will first appear in the May 12 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, "The Guardian," with his stay extending for a multi-episode arc.

In the episode, the NCIS team uncovers ISIS sympathizers aiming to plan an attack on US aircraft carriers. The terror threat results in Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) working directly with Rabb, the XO Captain on the USS Intrepid.

"I was really excited to get a chance to work with David again," says executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. "I did the first four seasons of JAG with him so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great — but to do so with the same character on [NCIS: Los Angeles] this many years later —that's pretty damn amazing."

"Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with NCIS: Los Angeles makes for a formidable coalition," he adds, "and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers."

Last seen in the JAG series finale "Fair Winds and Following Seas," Harm's future with JAG was left unknown. The NCIS: Los Angeles arc stands to resolve the character's fate. Since JAG, David James Elliott has appeared in AMC's Mad Men, CBS' Scorpion and YouTube Premium's Impulse. He is represented by Gersh and Link.