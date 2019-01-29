'NCIS: New Orleans' Executive Producer Fired After HR Complaint

Adam Targum was second in command on the CBS drama, which has been dogged by allegations against a former showrunner.

An executive producer of NCIS: New Orleans has been fired from the show following a complaint against him made to CBS' human resources department.

Adam Targum had been serving as second in command of the drama alongside showrunner Christopher Silber. He was let go on Jan. 25.

CBS confirmed Targum's firing to The Hollywood Reporter but declined comment on the nature of the complaint. As reported by Vulture, the complaint was made earlier in January; sources told the site that Targum "bullies" people on set and that the HR department was told that several members of the writing staff had issues with him.

"He’s incredibly tone-deaf, and if a guy like this is put into a room with staff that’s been through a lot of trauma in the past two years, there are going to be problems," one source told Vulture.

Targum's dismissal follows the firing of former showrunner Brad Kern, who had an overall deal with CBS canceled in the wake of multiple investigations into his conduct on NCIS: New Orleans. Kern had been demoted from showrunner to consulting producer after two HR inquiries, then dismissed after a third investigation by outside counsel that also looked into Kern's behavior on past jobs.

"As previously reported, the claims regarding NCIS: New Orleans in 2016 have been addressed," CBS said in a statement. "Any subsequent reports or claims involving inappropriate comments or objectionable behavior in the writers room — or anywhere on the production — will be investigated, and action will be taken to address any findings inconsistent with a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace.

"During the past few months, our company has clearly communicated that our culture is a top priority; this includes the production offices and sets of our shows. All show employees, including showrunners, are required to take annual non-harassment training. In 2019, we are committing additional significant resources to expand these education and training programs to foster the best possible creative culture and workplace environment for the production process."

CBS also paid $9.5 million to actress Eliza Dushku in 2017 to settle harassment claims against Bull star Michael Weatherly. She had joined the show's first season as a potential love interest for Weatherly's character but left after saying he made demeaning remarks about her in front of other cast and crew.

"This is not a 'he said/she said' case," Dushku wrote in a Boston Globe op-ed. "Weatherly's behavior was captured on CBS's own videotape recordings."