TV Ratings: 'The Neighborhood' Hits Season High, Challenges '911'

The CBS comedy draws its largest audience of the fall, while 'The Voice' remains No. 1 on the broadcast networks.

CBS' comedy The Neighborhood scored its biggest audience of the season Monday, nearly catching Fox's 911 as the night's most-watched scripted show.

The Neighborhood drew 5.95 million viewers, its biggest total audience of the season, and tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. The rest of CBS' lineup was off slightly week to week: Bob Hearts Abishola averaged 5.65 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic, All Rise drew 5.1 million and 0.6 and Bull came in at 5.71 million and 0.6.

At Fox, 911 matched last week's 1.3 in adults 18-49 but its 5.99 million viewers was down a little from 6.26 million a week ago. Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.19 million) was fairly steady.

The Voice tied 911 as the top broadcast show in adults 18-49 at 1.3 (also even with a week ago). Its 7.82 million viewers, however, were a season low for Monday (though it will add about 3 million viewers via delayed and multiplatform viewing). Bluff City Law was steady at 0.5 and 3.36 million viewers.

Ratings for ABC are likely somewhat inflated due to Monday Night Football preempting regular programming on the network's affiliate in Dallas. Dancing With the Stars is currently at 1.0 in adults 18-49 and The Good Doctor at 0.9. The CW aired reruns (and also had a Monday Night Football preemption in New York).

Fox and NBC tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime at 1.0. ABC is at 0.9, pending updates, while CBS averaged 0.7. Telemundo scored a 0.5, Univision a 0.4 and The CW a 0.2.

