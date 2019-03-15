Neil deGrasse Tyson Cleared to Return to TV by Fox, Nat Geo

The astrophysicist has been accused of inappropriate behavior by three women, but Nat Geo and Fox say they're ready to put 'StarTalk' and 'Cosmos' back on their schedules.

Neil deGrasse Tyson will be back on TV soon after National Geographic and Fox have concluded an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct against him.

The astrophysicist's science-focused talk show, StarTalk, will return to Nat Geo in April; it had been off the air since November while the investigation was conducted. Cosmos: Possible Worlds, a follow-up to 2014's Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, will also air on Fox and Nat Geo, though a date hasn't been set.

"The investigation is complete, and we are moving forward with both StarTalk and Cosmos," Fox and Nat Geo said in a statement. "StarTalk will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos. There will be no further comment."

Fox had slated Cosmos to premiere March 3 but pulled it from the schedule as the investigation continued. Three women have accused Tyson of sexual misconduct.

In an article on Patheos published in November, Dr. Katelyn Allers and Ashley Watson claimed Tyson acted inappropriately toward them. In what she described as "creepy behavior," Allers, a professor of of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University, said Tyson groped her at a 2009 meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

Watson, who worked as Tyson's assistant, said she quit her job after Tyson tried to convince her to have sex with him and made other inappropriate comments. The allegations followed a 2014 accusation against Tyson by a former classmate at the University of Texas, who said he raped her in the 1980s.

Tyson denied the allegations but said he welcomed the investigation. "Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree?" he wrote on Facebook. "That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth — and would have my full cooperation to do so."