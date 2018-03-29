Netflix "Acquires" Seth Rogen in Comedy Special Stunt

A new "offering" from the streamer and a personal email from Rogen suggest the comedian has been bought by the streamer ahead of his 'Hilarity for Charity' special.

Netflix had a peculiar announcement to make on Thursday: It has purchased Seth Rogen.

The streaming giant piqued the interest of its users when the top promo on the platform announced: "Netflix Acquires Seth Rogen: Netflix is all-in on a major Hollywood talent." The promo, bearing Rogen's image — the comedian, albeit, with a confused expression — said that more would be "coming soon."

Some savvy viewers were quick to take to social media to suggest April Fools had come early on Netflix. Others linked the marketing stunt to Rogen's upcoming comedy special, where he will host his sixth annual star-studded Hilarity for Charity event. The special, taking place at the Hollywood Palladium on March 24, will be broadcast for the first time, thanks to Netflix, on April 6.

On board for the Los Angeles variety show benefiting Alzheimer's patients are the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, James Corden, Post Malone, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Che, Craig Robinson, The Nasty Delicious and The Muppets. Rogen founded the charity and event with wife Lauren Miller Rogen in 2012.

But, there's more.

An inquiry from The Hollywood Reporter about the Thursday announcement was returned with an email from Rogen himself. Rogen, using his new Netflix email address, signed the note as a "wholly owned and licensed subsidiary of Netflix Inc."

Read the full message below:

Hello loyal fan / persistent detractor,

I am currently away from my desk doing rich successful Hollywood things like hanging out at an exclusive club or getting into a fight with the Del Taco counter staff. If you have any questions that need immediate attention, please feel free to search your local police scanner for mentions of Del Taco.

Best,

Seth Rogen



*Seth Rogen is the creator of Hilarity for Charity and a wholly owned and licensed subsidiary of Netflix Inc. Any unlawful reproduction of Seth Rogen will result in Netflix terminating the real Seth to end the cycle of Rogen causality.