Netflix Adds More 'Somebody Feed Phil' (Exclusive)

Netflix is going to keep feeding Phil Rosenthal, adding another six episodes of his travelogue Somebody Feed Phil to its roster this summer.

The next batch finds the Everybody Loves Raymond creator heading to Venice, Dublin, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Capetown and New York. All episodes will premiere globally July 6.

"My message is simple: Instead of a wall, how about a table," says Rosenthal. "I go a little further outside my comfort zone in these next six episodes. I get wet, I ride a horse, and I take a tango lesson from a professional dancer. I think she retired right after me. So did the horse. I’m hoping people watch me and say, 'If that putz can go outside, maybe I can, too.'"

The streamer's appetite for culinary programming is considerable. Somebody Feed Phil, which premiered in January, is one of a growing number of food-focused originals for Netflix, which also is home to Chef's Table, Nailed It! and David Chang's Ugly Delicious.