Netflix Adds Sitcom 'Team Kaylie' to Kids Programming Lineup

Netflix is adding another live-action comedy aimed at kids to its roster, beefing up programming in a space long dominated by Nickelodeon and Disney.

The streaming service has picked up Team Kaylie, a sitcom about a 19-year-old, selfie-obsessed celebrity (former Voice contestant Bryana Salaz) sentenced to community service leading an inner-city middle school's wilderness club. Forced out of her comfort zone, she works to prove to her followers, the kids in the club and herself that there's more to her than the pretty face her mom/manager has always prized.

The show joins a lineup of series aimed at kids and young teenagers that includes Alexa & Katie, Free Rein, Prince of Peoria and Greenhouse Academy.

"I set out to make a show that I would have wanted to watch when I was eight years old," said series creator Tracy Bitterolf. "I ended up with a show that I want to watch as an adult, too, which means Team Kaylie is for kids and adults alike, or that I haven't matured at all. Either way, I'm thrilled to be in business with Netflix at a time when they are so committed to making compelling content that resonates with kids and family audience."

In addition to The Voice, where she reached the top 20 in the fall 2014 season, Salaz had a recurring part on Disney Channel's Best Friends Whenever. The Team Kaylie cast also includes Alison Fernandez (Once Upon a Time), Symera Jackson (Sydney to the Max), Elie Samouhi (Bizaardvark), Kai Calhoun and Eliza Pryor (Alexa & Katie).

Pamela Eells O'Connell (Jessie, Bunk'd) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, and Bob Koherr (The Conners, Jessie) is directing.

Bitterolf is repped by Felker Toczek. O'Connell is repped by Pardigm.