Netflix Greenlights Pharrell Williams Gospel Docu-Series 'Voices of Fire'

The unscripted project will follow Pharrell’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, as he sets out to find undiscovered talent.

Netflix is teaming up with Pharrell Williams on a new unscripted project.

The streamer has ordered docu-series, Voices of Fire, that will explore the singer's hometown community of Hampton Roads, Virginia as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs. The project is set to premiere on Netflix later in 2020.

In Voices of Fire, Bishop Ezekiel Williams — Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musician in the area — and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will search for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

News of the series was announced at Essence Festival on Sunday by Williams and the Bishop. Voices of Fire will be produced by A. Smith & Co. and i am OTHER. Executive producers include Williams and Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER and Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. Bianca Barnes-Williams will also executive produce.

The news come days after it was revealed that Williams and BlackAF creator Kenya Barris are in talks with Netflix for a Juneteenth-inspired musical. Williams is repped by WME.