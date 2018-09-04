Netflix Hires Disney Exec as Global Head of Consumer Products

Christie Fleischer comes from The Walt Disney Co., where she was the head of merchandise for parks, experiences and consumer products.

Netflix has hired Disney vet Christie Fleischer as its global head of consumer products.

In the new role, she will oversee retail and licensee partnerships, publishing, interactive games, merchandising and experiential events. Fleischer, who will begin her job Tuesday in Los Angeles, will lead a team focusing on developing the consumer products portfolio across all categories for Netflix original series and films.

"Christie brings a wealth of experience and creativity from the consumer products world. She has helped to build some of the world’s most beloved brands and we’re thrilled that she will join us to give our fans more opportunities to interact with Netflix in new and exciting ways," Netflix chief marketing officer Kelly Bennett said in a statement. "We want to create the highest quality experience for our fans in everything we do."

Added Fleischer: "I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Netflix. With the amazing series and films being developed on a global scale, we have the opportunity to truly revolutionize the way people engage with the characters and shows they love. With the creative freedom offered here and the global audience, there’s a huge opportunity to deliver a best-in-class experience for people wherever they are."

Fleischer most recently was head of merchandise for parks, experiences and consumer products at The Walt Disney Co. In the position, she led a global business focused on product strategy, product development, creative, sourcing, supply chain and logistics across Parks and Resorts, Disney Stores and licensing. Prior to that role, she was senior vp retail and merchandise for Parks & Resorts.

Netflix began to contemplate hiring an executive to run its licensing effort after the series Stranger Things became a surprise sensation in summer 2016 and unauthorized merchandise quickly began selling on the internet. In August 2017, the company hired WWE's former licensing vp for North America, Jess Richardson, as its director of global licensing, merchandising and promotions to help ramp up its licensing efforts. Richardson will now report to Fleischer.