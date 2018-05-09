Netflix Inks SVOD Deal for Greg Berlanti's Lifetime Drama 'You'

Netflix has boarded Lifetime's Greg Berlanti-produced drama series You.

The streaming giant has closed a licensing deal for the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama starring Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell.

Under the pact, Netflix has licensed first-run international rights (outside of the U.S.) to the drama based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name. Additionally, the streamer has secured the second-run window in the U.S., Turkey and Turkish-speaking Cyprus.

The deal, which has been in the works for months, is part of a new business model in which Netflix partners with U.S. studios and identifies series that air on other linear or digital networks early on in the process. (Other shows under the co-financing model include Syfy's Nightflyers, NBC's Good Girls and The CW's Dynasty, among others.) The model helps to provide additional financial support for big-swing dramas — with You representing a bigger swing and rare studio buy than the typical scripted fare Lifetime typically picks up.

From writers and exec producers Berlanti and Sera Gamble (The Magicians), You is a 10-episode psychological thriller that asks viewers what they would do for love. When a brilliant bookstore manager, Joe (Penn Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the Internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle — and person — in his way. Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan and Zach Cherry co-star in the Warner Bros. TV drama from Greg Berlanti, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment. A&E Studios co-produces the drama. Lifetime ordered You straight to series.

You premieres Sunday, Sept. 9, at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.