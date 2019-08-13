Netflix Lands Coming-of-Age Drama as Latest YA Series

'Ginny & Georgia,' which centers on a mother and daughter, comes from a rookie creator and will have a first-time showrunner as well.

Netflix is adding to its roster of young-adult series with a coming-of-age drama from a first-time creator and first-time showrunner.

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of Ginny & Georgia, a show about 15-year-old Ginny Miller (newcomer Antonia Gentry) who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey, The Passage). Along with younger sibling Austin (Diesel La Torraca), they settle in a picturesque New England town, where Georgia is desperate to put down roots and give her kids something they haven't had before — a normal life. That is, unless Georgia's past catches up to her.

The show is beginning production in Toronto for a 2020 premiere. The cast also includes Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek) as Ellen, the Millers' neighbor and mother of teenage twins Marcus (Felix Mallard, Happy Together) and Maxine (Sara Waisglass, Degrassi: Next Class); Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, Scorpion) as the town's focused and driven mayor, who recognizes a formidable force in Georgia; and Raymond Ablack (Narcos, Shadowhunters) as the owner of a restaurant who can't help but notice when Georgia moves to town.

Ginny & Georgia comes from first-time creator Sarah Lampert, who wrote the script while working as manager of development at Sunshine Sachs' Madica Productions. Madica in turn brought it to Critical Content under a first-look deal, which then shared it with indie studio Dynamic Television before it landed at Netflix.

The series will also have a first-time showrunner in Debra J. Lambert, a veteran of Being Mary Jane, Take Two and Criminal Minds. Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish) will direct the first two episodes.

Fisher, Adams, Madica's Jeff Tahler, Critical Content's Jenny Daly and Dynamic Television's Holly Hines and Daniel March executive produce. Elena Blekhter is a co-exec producer.

Ginny & Georgia will join a lineup of YA shows on Netflix that includes 13 Reasons Why, On My Block, The Society, Trinkets (which is ending with its second season) and the recently ordered Tiny Pretty Things.