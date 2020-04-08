Netflix Launches Instagram Live Series With Noah Centineo, Joey King and Jerry From 'Cheer'

The weekly series 'Wanna Talk About It?' will feature the streamer's YA stars discussing how to best take care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix is finding creative ways to put out new content during the quarantine.

The streaming service is launching a new Instagram Live series called Wanna Talk About It? featuring the stars of some of its most popular YA shows and films talking about how to take care during the pandemic.

Actors who are slated to appear on the series include To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, The Kissing Booth's Joey King, Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler and Alisha Boe and Cheer's Jerry Harris.

On the live-stream, the stars will talk with mental health experts from organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Per the company, the actors and mental health professionals will discuss the questions many young people are facing during the COVID-19 outbreak. Among them: What helps if you’re having trouble sleeping? How do you stay connected during social distancing? How do we manage anxiety? What does self-care actually mean?

Centineo will kick off the live series this Thursday, April 4 at 4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. He'll be in conversation with Dr. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer at the NAMI, talking about self-care. After that, Wanna Talk About It? will run every Thursday through May 14.