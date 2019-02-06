Netflix Orders America Ferrera-Produced Latinx Dramedy

Based on a digital series from Macro, 'Gente-fied' follows three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American dream in a rapidly changing Los Angeles.

Netflix is adapting an America Ferrera-produced digital series into a half-hour dramedy.

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of Gente-fied, a bilingual Latinx series about the lives of three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American dream in a rapidly changing Los Angeles even as that dream threatens their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and their family taco shop.

Gente-fied began as a Macro-produced web series following seven characters as they deal with change to their Boyle Heights neighborhood. It premiered at Sundance in 2017.

First-generation Chicago writers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez created the series as a love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities. Lemus and Chavez will also serve as co-executive producers and writers on the series, with Lemus directing. Former Queen Sugar showrunner Monica Macer will serve as showrunner. Ferrera executive produces alongside Charles D. King and Kim Roth for Macro, Teri Weinberg for Yellow Brick Road and Aaliyah Williams.

With Gente-fied, Macro adds to its portfolio of film and television projects that promote diverse voices, including Dee Rees' 2017 Mudbound. Ferrera currently stars in and produces NBC comedy Superstore.