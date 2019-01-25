Netflix Orders 'Behind Her Eyes' Limited Series from 'The Crown' Producers Left Bank

The six-part drama, adapted by 'The Punisher' creator Steve Lightfoot, will be based on Sarah Pinborough's bestselling thriller following a woman drawn into the orbit of picture-perfect marriage.

Netflix is re-teaming with the Brit banner behind The Crown.

Left Bank Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television, will adapt Sarah Pinborough's bestselling psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes into a limited drama series for the streamer, with The Hollywood Reporter understanding that production is due to kick off in London this spring.

First published in 2017, Behind Her Eyes follows a single mother stuck in a modern-day rut who begins an affair with a successful and charming man she sees in a bar, only to soon strike up a friendship with his beautiful wife. But as she becomes drawn into the orbit of this seemingly picture-perfect marriage, she starts questioning the terrible secrets both may be hiding.

The Punisher creator and showrunner Steve Lightfoot wrote the adaptation and will executive produce, with Angela LaManna (The Punisher, Hannibal) listed as co-writer. Eliza Mellor (The Widow, Liar, Poldark) produces, with Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries and Jessica Burdett exec producing for Left Bank. A director has yet to be tapped for the series.

Alongside its Emmy-winning show The Crown, which is currently shooting season three, Left Bank is also in production on the Miss World comedy feature Misbehaviour with Pathe, starring Keira Knightley.