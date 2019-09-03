Animated Kids' Series 'Centaurworld' a Go at Netflix

The show comes from first-time showrunner Megan Nicole Dong, who has worked on 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' and the streamer's 'Pinky Malinky.'

Netflix has picked up a children's animated series called Centaurworld, from first-time showrunner Megan Nicole Dong.

The series, which has a 20-episode order, comes from the streamer's in-house Netflix Animation and is set in a world where fantastical creatures sing and adventure is all around. It centers on a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes and sizes.

The lead character befriends a group of the magical creatures and sets out on a journey to return home, one that will test her more than any battle she's faced. Centaurworld will feature a mix of animation styles and original songs in each episode.

Dong worked as a story artist on DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and is a supervising director on Netflix's kids' show Pinky Malinky.

She's the third woman to become a first-time showrunner at Netflix Animation, joining Elizabeth Ito (City of Ghosts) and Shion Takeuchi (Inside Job).

Dong will executive produce Centaurworld. Dominic Bisignano (Star vs. the Forces of Evil) is co-executive producer, and Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony) will serve as story editor. Toby Chu (Bao) will be the series composer.

The series will join a roster of shows from Netflix Animation that includes the adult-targeted Inside Job, limited series Maya and the Three and kids' series City of Ghosts, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Battle Kitty and Trash Truck.