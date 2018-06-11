Netflix Orders Contemporary Greek Mythology Drama

'Kaos' hails from writer-creator Charlie Covell and marks his second series for the streaming giant.

Netflix is reteaming with Charlie Covell for another darkly comedic series.

The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode series order for Kaos, described as a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology. The hourlong drama will explore themes of gender, politics, power and life in the underworld.

Covell created the drama and will pen the script. The series hails from All3Media's Nina Lederman and Brightstar's Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward.

Covell is best known for writing Netflix's darkly comedic British drama The End of the Fucking World. In a New York Magazine cover story, Netflix executives revealed that the End of the World was an unexpected sleeper hit. "It was astounding how popular it was for us," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said of the series, which performed well stateside and abroad.

The End of the Fucking World currently has a 98 percent audience score and 89 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.