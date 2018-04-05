Netflix Orders Dark Comedy Series From Will Ferrell, Liz Feldman

'Dead to Me' is produced by CBS Television Studios and Gary Sanchez Productions.

Netflix is adding it to its comedy lineup.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series oder for half-hour comedy Dead to Me.

The 10-episodes series is a dark comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, The Ellen DeGenres Show) penned the script and exec produces the comedy and will serve as showrunner. The series is produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused counterpart to Gary Sanchez Productions. The company's Will Ferrell, Adam MacKay and Jessica Elbaum will executive produce.

Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios, where Feldman and Gary/Gloria Sanchez Productions are under overall deals.

This is the first Netflix series for Feldman, who in 2016 signed her first-ever overall deal with CBS Television Studios after a longtime relationship with Warner Bros. Television, where she created NBC's short-lived One Big Happy and serving as a member of the writing staffs on 2 Broke Girls and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Feldman shared in Ellen's two Daytime Emmy writing wins.) The former AfterEllen.com contributor and stand-up comedian most recently was staffed on CBS Television Studios' 9JKL and The Great Indoors. She is repped by CAA, Rise and Morris Yorn.

Dead to Me is Gloria Sanchez Productions' second overall series, joining TruTV's I'm Sorry, and Gary Sanchez's latest at Netflix following American Vandal, L.A. to Vegas and Bad Judge, among others.

CBS Television Studios continues to develop its relationship with Netflix, where the broadcast-focused arm of CBS landed a series order for Debby Ryan starrer Insatiable after The CW passed on the pilot last season and recently landed a pickup for Susannah Grant/Katie Couric-produced limited series Unbelievable. The studio, under topper David Stapf, has been making an aggressive push for premium content on cable and streaming platforms.