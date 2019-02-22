Netflix Orders 'Firefly Lane' Series Based on Novel

Netflix's latest drama series pickup puts the streamer in business with a prolific best-selling novelist.

The company has ordered Firefly Lane, based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same title. The 10-episode series will track the friendship between two women over the course of 30 years.

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End, No Tomorrow) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside Stephanie Germain. Hannah is a co-executive producer.

Firefly Lane follows Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it's unclear whether they'll ever be able to reconcile.

With the Netflix series order, Firefly Lane becomes Hannah's third novel with an adaptation in production. Her books The Nightingale and The Great Alone are both in production at Sony's TriStar Pictures, with Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) set to direct The Nightingale.

Firefly Lane joins recent Netflix pickups Hollywood — the first series from Ryan Murphy under his massive overall deal with the streamer — and thriller Pieces of Her, based on the novel by Karin Slaughter. The streamer has also recently ordered comedy Medical Police from the Childrens Hospital team, and bilingual dramedy Gente-fied from America Ferrera, as well as renewing anthology The Haunting of Hill House for a second season with a new story and cast.