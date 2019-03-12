Netflix Orders Greek Mythology Anime Series

Netflix is adding yet another series to its growing animation roster.

The streamer has ordered eight episodes of Gods & Heroes, an anime series based on Greek mythology. The show comes from creator Charley and Vlas Parlapanides (Death Note, Immortals) and Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix's Castlevania.

"The traditions of global mythology and folklore are fertile ground for anime projects, and we are excited to explore the epic settings and characters of Greek mythology in our new series Gods & Heroes," said John Derderian, director of anime for Netflix. "Charley and Vlas have an outstanding track record of telling gripping stories set in fantastical worlds, and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision for the Gods of Mount Olympus to Netflix members around the world."

Added the creators, "In Gods & Heroes, we wanted to tell a wholly original story set in the beloved world of Greek mythology. We are thankful for such an amazing cast and for such great creative partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, who continue to push the envelope and expand the anime genre in a manner we had only dreamed of."

The order for Gods & Heroes comes on the heels of Netflix making a deal with three Japanese anime production houses for new shows, including one based on the streamer's live-action series Altered Carbon.

Animation has been an area of focus for Netflix (and other streaming services): The company is opening its own in-house studio for animation and has made numerous development deals and series orders in recent months. Among them are a huge agreement with the estate of author Roald Dahl and an overall deal with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch; series orders for a Transformers origin story and a World War II-set show; and a two-season pickup of Matt Groening's Disenchantment.

In addition to Castlevania, Netflix's anime lineup includes Devilman Crybaby, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, Baki, Violet Evergarden, B: The Beginning, Aggretsuko and The Seven Deadly Sins. It's also acquired cult series Neon Genesis Evangelion.