Netflix Orders 'Pieces of Her' Thriller Series Based on Novel

Netflix has found its next TV adaptation.

The streaming giant has ordered to series Pieces of Her, a new eight-episode thriller based on crime author Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name.

The show will explore what happens when an adrift young woman’s Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence and forever changes the daughter's conception of her mother. As figures from the mother’s past start to resurface, the daughter is forced to go on the run and on that journey, she begins to piece together the truth of her mother’s previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood.

Pieces of Her boasts an all-female creative team, with Lesli Linka Glatter, Charlotte Stoudt and Bruna Papandrea as executive producers. In addition to producing, Linka Glatter will direct the first two episodes and Stoudt will serve as writer and showrunner. Papandrea's production company Made Up Stories will produce, with Casey Haver, Jeanne Snow and Steve Hutensky shepherding the project for the company.

Internationally known, Slaughter's books have been published in 37 languages and sold over 35 million copies around the world. She has written more than 18 novels, including New York Times best-sellers Pretty Girls and The Good Daughter. Pieces of Her was published by William Morrow in June 2018.