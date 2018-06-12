Netflix Orders Three New Unscripted Series

Netflix is continuing to bulk up its unscripted roster. The streaming giant has ordered three new unscripted series: The Fix, Westside and Sugar Rush.

The Fix, produced by Embassy Row, is described as the first comedy show in the world with the stated ambition to solve the world’s biggest problems. In each installment of the 10-episode series, Jimmy Carr, along with two permanent team captains, Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley will host guest comics and experts who will take one massive issue facing the world and attempt to solve it. Michael Davies and Andrew Westwell will executive produce.

From Love Productions and Madwood Studios, Westside follows a group of ambitious and deeply talented young musicians spanning multiple genres, coming together to create an original performance series at a Los Angeles nightclub. Following the artists in their complicated lives as they pursue their dreams to make it in the music business, the eight-episode series weaves gritty and cinematic docuseries scenes with artistic music videos featuring original songs that underscore the storylines of the series. James Carroll will director, with executive producers including Kevin Bartel, Richard McKerrow, Michael Flutie, Sun DeGraff and Lara Spotts.

Sugar Rush, for its part, is a new relentlessly fast-paced baking competition that challenges brilliant bakers to create sweet treats that look beautiful and taste amazing — all against the clock. The eight-episode competition series, produced by Magical Elves, is judged by two world-class pastry chefs: Candace Nelson (co-founder and executive pastry chef behind Sprinkles cupcakes and Pizzana in Los Angeles) and Adriano Zumbo, with Hunter March hosting. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Candace Nelson and Andrew Wallace will exec produce.

The green lights signal the streaming service's continued push into reality programming. The shows will join Netflix's preexisting roster of unscripted breakouts, including Chef's Table, Ultimate Beastmaster and Making a Murderer, along with newer entries such as Queer Eye, Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us — all of which were recently renewed.