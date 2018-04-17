Netflix Picks Up Monster Drama Series 'The Order'

Netflix is pushing deeper into monster drama.

The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for The Order. The project revolves around college freshman Jack Morton, who joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. The Order is described as a magical and terrifying journey to uncover everyone's true selves ... and the monsters that hide within.

The cast includes Jake Manley (Heroes: Reborn) as Morton, with Sarah Grey (Legends of Tomorrow) set as the female lead and joined by Matt Frewer (Altered Carbon), Sam Trammell (True Blood) and Max Martini (Training Day, Revenge).

The drama was created by Dennis Heaton (Ghost Wars, Motive, Fido) and Shelley Eriksen (Flashpoint, Continuum, Somewhere Between), who will both co-write the series for producers Nomadic Pictures. The Canadian-set production company's Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev will executive produce alongside Heaton, David Von Ancken (Ghost Wars) and Eriksen.

The news comes a day after Netflix handed out a straight-to-series order for the 10-episode vampire drama V-Wars, starring Vampire Diaries grad Ian Somerhalder. The Order arrives as the streamer continues to spend an estimated $8 billion annually on original programming.