Netflix Pulls Christian Comic's Stand-Up Special After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Netflix has pulled a stand-up special by comedian John Crist after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Crist's debut special on the streamer, I Ain't Prayin' for That, had been scheduled to premiere on Thanksgiving. As of Thursday afternoon, however, the special's title page has been removed; a Netflix spokesperson confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that the special is on hold.

Crist is a Christian and has gained a large following (1.2 million Instagram followers, half a million YouTube subscribers) for stand-up comedy and videos poking gentle fun at Christian culture. Netflix's press materials for the special describe him as "the son of a pastor and one of eight homeschooled children" and said I Ain't Prayin' for That would tackle "the weakness of millennial culture, how to be a 'good' Christian, dating in the modern era and more."

Christian publication Charisma News on Wednesday published accounts from five women who accuse him of inappropriate conduct ranging from unwanted sexting to "offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors" and, according to one woman, grabbing her and trying to kiss her while propositioning her for sex.

Crist has canceled tour dates for the remainder of the year and said in a statement to Charisma News that he's focusing on "getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically."

"Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I've been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly," Crist said in a statement to the publication. "My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I've sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness."