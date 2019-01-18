Netflix Rebooting 'Unsolved Mysteries' With Original Producers

The streaming service adds to its docuseries roster with a reworking of the show that originally aired on NBC in the 1980s.

Netflix is adding to its roster of reboots and true-crime docuseries in one shot: The streamer has greenlit a new version of Unsolved Mysteries.

The new series will follow a similar format to its predecessor, which first aired on NBC in the late 1980s. Each of the 12 episodes will focus on a single mystery — the broadcast version had multiple cases per episode — and like the original, will enlist viewers' help in solving each case.

The creators of Unsolved Mysteries, Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, are behind the Netflix version as well. The company says it will "maintain the chilling feeling" of the original, while "telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series."

Unsolved Mysteries premiered as a set of specials on NBC in 1987 and became a weekly series the following year. Robert Stack served as host, introducing stories about unsolved crimes, alternative versions of historical events and paranormal phenomena.

The show ran for nine seasons on NBC, then for two short ones on CBS after that; Virginia Madsen joined Stack as co-host for the second. Lifetime produced new episodes from 2001-02, and a repackaged version of the show aired on Spike from 2008-10 with Dennis Farina as host but no new cases.

The new Unsolved Mysteries is a Netflix production. Meurer and and Cosgrove are executive producing with Shawn Levy and Josh Barry of 21 Laps (Stranger Things, Arrival); Meurer and co-exec producer Robert Wise will be showrunners.