Netflix Renews 'Alexa & Katie' for Season 2

Netflix isn't wasting any time in moving forward on Alexa & Katie. The freshman comedy has been renewed for a second season.

The streamer announced Monday that Alex & Katie, dubbed its first "fully produced tween sitcom," would return for another batch of episodes just two weeks after the series launch. Its renewal comes mere days after Netflix decided to not go forward with another high school set project, Everything Sucks.

Alexa & Katie stars Paris Berelc and Isabel May as the titular teens, while Tiffani Thiessen, no stranger to high school comedies, co-stars as Alexa's mother, Lori.

The series hales from kids programming vet Heather Wordham (Hannah Montana) and a Netflix release touting its renewal says the central duo are intended to serve as "role models for modern-day female friendships."

Alexa & Katie clearly registered with Netflix subscribers. The streamer has made it clear that the days of easy renewals are over, with nearly a dozen projects getting the ax in the last year.