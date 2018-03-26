Netflix Renews 'Queer Eye,' 4 Other Unscripted Series

The breakout revival joins 'Dope,' 'Drug Lords,' 'Nailed It!' and 'The Toys That Made Us' in scoring a second season.

Netflix is here for more Queer Eye. The revived reality format, which bowed on the streamer in February and garnered atypically strong attention for one of its reality originals, has been renewed along with four other unscripted series.

Queer Eye, Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us are all confirmed for sophomore seasons, adding to Netflix's increasingly robust lineup of unscripted projects that have followed its big move into scripted production.

“These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Netflix vice president of content Bela Bajaria. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy — and that’s just Queer Eye.”

All of the projects have popped in one way or another for the streamer, but it's Queer Eye that's found itself lodged in the zeitgeist. Like the original 15 years ago, then Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the self-help lifestyles show is a current pop culture favorite — getting the Saturday Night Live treatment and inspiring odes from critics.

Queer Eye, which counts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness among its new stars, was updated for 2018 with a slight twist. Instead of just helping culturally clueless straight men around New York, the fivesome headed South for a unique intersection of coastal- and and red-state sensibilities. Series creator David Collins and his Scout Productions banner, alongside ITV Entertainment company, produce the series.

No return date was announced, but more Queer Eye is expected to land on Netflix later in 2018.

As for the other renewals, Drug docuseries Dope (Wall to Wall Media Ltd) returns April 20. Drug Lords (ITN Productions), Nicole Byer-hosted Nailed It! (Magical Elves), The Toys That Made Us (The Nacelle Company), like Queer Eye, do not have premiere dates.