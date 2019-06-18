'Queer Eye' Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix

Netflix is not letting go of one of its biggest unscripted hits just yet. Queer Eye has been tapped for a fourth and fifth season, the first of which has already filmed and will premiere July 19.

The Emmy-winning series, an update of the original Bravo hit, bowed on the streamer in early 2018 and quickly minted celebrities out of its five-man cast: Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion).

After shooting the first and second seasons in Atlanta, and moving production to Kansas City for seasons three and four, Queer Eye now shifts production to the East Coast. The fifth season will shoot in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Production starts at the end of June, with a global release planned for 2020.

Its first year out of the gate, Queer Eye won the Primetime Emmy for outstanding structured reality program — and for its casting. The fivesome have indeed become pop culture darlings, most recently appearing in Taylor Swift’s music video for single “You Need to Calm Down.”

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for Scout parent ITV Entertainment.