Netflix and Ryan Murphy to Donate $100,000 Each to MPTF Ahead of 'Hollywood' Premiere

The streamer and the showrunner also will give residents of the organization's showbiz elder care facility a sneak preview of the new drama and an exclusive Q&A with the cast.

Ahead of Friday's premiere of Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series Hollywood, the streamer is donating an additional $100,000 to its industry hardship fund benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) amid the battle with the novel coronavirus. In addition, Murphy himself is personally matching the gift.

Netflix had previously given $1 million to the MPTF as part of its relief fund to help with hardship in the creative community. Last week, the company increased its $100 million fund to $150 million, with the intention of aiding the out-of-work production community across the globe. As part of Hollywood's rollout, Netflix had plans for a premiere benefit for the MPTF but had to cancel them due to the pandemic.

In addition to the donation, the streamer is also giving a sneak preview of the first three episodes of Hollywood, Murphy and Ian Brennan's revisionist take on the golden age of movies, to the residents of the MPTF home, Hollywood's century-old facility for the elderly, on their in-house channel. They will also be treated to an exclusive Q&A with the cast, which includes Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, Queen Latifah and Patti LuPone.

"Making Hollywood as a revisionist fable of our Golden Age showed me what can happen when people band together in the face of adversity," said Murphy. "I’m honored to be able to provide support during this devastating time for the residents of MPTF, many of whom built this industry and created entertainment that continues to inspire so many of us still today."

The donation and sneak preview come as the MPTF has been hit hard by the coronavirus. The first resident tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, and since then over two dozen more have been infected, with four succumbing to the virus. With normal campus activities suspended amid the outbreak, the MPTF's in-house television operation has become must-see TV, putting on more than five hours of programming three days a week. Hollywood will be the latest addition to the channel's offerings.