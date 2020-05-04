Netflix Sets 'Too Hot to Handle' Reunion Special

The stars of the breakout reality hit will gather virtually for an additional episode that will be available to stream on Friday.

Netflix on Monday announced that the stars of the streamer's dating reality series Too Hot to Handle will gather virtually for a reunion special that will be available to stream on Friday.

Too Hot to Handle follows the success of other Netflix reality shows as The Circle and Love Is Blind. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has forced many people to stay inside, Too Hot to Handle has become a popular bingeing option and a hot-button topic on social media.

The special, titled Extra Hot: The Reunion, promises "fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games" from the contestants, including fan-favorite couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago.

Too Hot to Handle saw 10 international "hotties" sent to a resort where they were able to fall in lust with one another — but unable to have sex, unless they were willing to lose money from the $100,000 winning pot. The more they interacted intimately with each other, the more money was lost. Each time a sexual act was committed, a robotic housemother named Lana informed castmembers how much their roommates' indiscretions cost them.

On finale night, Jowsey, Farago, Bryce Hirschberg, Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, and Sharron Townsend were all deemed the winners of Too Hot to Handle and split the remaining $75,000 prize.

Extra Hot: The Reunion premieres May 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.