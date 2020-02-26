'Love Is Blind' Reunion Special Set at Netflix

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will lead the cast gathering for the reality dating series, which will also air on YouTube.

Netflix is swiping right on more Love Is Blind.

The reality dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for a tell-all reunion special that will air on the streamer and on YouTube on March 5. The cast gathering will follow the two-hour Feb. 27 season finale.

According to Netflix, the cast of the reality dating series will reunite to "spill the tea and come clean on the season’s juiciest moments," while also sharing unexpected twists and revelations about the experience. The Lacheys will also host the reunion, which promises to answer burning questions about which couples are still together, what it was really like to rewatch their Love Is Blind journey and whether or not the reality stars have any regrets.

Love Is Blind, part of Netflix's push into unscripted, was a three-week event that rolled out weekly on the streaming giant as a 10-part series.

The series followed the journey of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. Adopting a less conventional approach to modern dating, the contestants entered the series hoping to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with — without ever having seen them. The singles spoke to a stream of potential love interests via isolated pods. Not until a meaningful connection was made could they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiance or fiancee for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, the couples planning their wedding day then have to discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.