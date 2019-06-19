'Pose' Producer Janet Mock Signs Groundbreaking Overall Deal With Netflix

The agreement makes Mock the first out transgender creator to sign such a pact with a major media company.

Mock, a writer, director and producer on FX's Pose and human rights activist, has inked a three-year deal with Netflix that will give the streamer exclusive rights to series she develops and a first look at feature films.

As part of the deal, she will join Ryan Murphy's series Hollywood — the first project produced under Murphy's megadeal with Netflix — as an executive producer and director. She'll also continue working on Pose, which earlier in the week was renewed for a third season on FX.

"As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life," said Netflix vp original content Cindy Holland. "She's a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix."

Mock, 36, was an editor at People for several years and came out as trans in a Marie Claire article in 2011. She has written a best-selling memoir about her life, Redefining Realness, that she plans to adapt. Under her Netflix deal, she plans to focus on projects that feature people of color and LGBTQ+ people in front of and behind the camera.

Mock is the latest Murphy collaborator to join him at Netflix following the prolific producer's $300 million deal with the streamer. Brad Falchuk, who co-created Glee, American Horror Story, 911 and Pose with Murphy, also has an overall deal at Netflix.

She has been with Pose, co-created by Steven Canals, Murphy and Falchuk, throughout its run and is one of a number of trans people on the show's creative team. The series also boasts the largest group of trans actors playing transgender characters in TV history.

In addition to her work on Pose, Mock was a producer of the documentary The Trans List and directed an episode of Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician. She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Del Shaw.