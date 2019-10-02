Netflix Snags Sketch-Comedy Series From Iliza Shlesinger

The comedian is also prepping her fifth stand-up special for the streamer.

Netflix is adding to its roster of sketch-comedy series with a show from comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

The six-episode project, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, is set to premiere in 2020. It extends the relationship between Netflix and the comedian, who has done four stand-up specials for the streamer (Elder Millennial, Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot and War Paint) and is prepping a fifth.

The sketch series will take viewers into a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience and irreverent yet poignant social commentary. The effort is being produced by Avalon Television (Catastrophe, Last Week Tonight).

Shlesinger became the first woman to win NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2008 and has been featured on Comedy Central Presents and John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show in addition to her Netflix specials. She also hosted the late-night series Truth & Iliza on Freeform, which had a brief run in 2017.

Shlesinger is executive producing the sketch series with Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday. Laura Murphy (Girl Code, Adam Ruins Everything) will direct.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show joins fellow sketch series I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and the upcoming Kenya Barris-produced Astronomy Club on Netflix.

