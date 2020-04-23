Netflix Snags Rights to 'Pokémon' Animated Series

The streamer will be the sole U.S. home for new episodes of the long-running franchise beginning in June.

Netflix has secured rights to be the exclusive home of new episodes of the Pokémon animated franchise in the United States.

The agreement with The Pokémon Company International will make the streamer the sole home for future episodes of the show, beginning with the first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys — the 23rd season of the show — on June 12. Past seasons of the franchise have aired on several outlets in the United States. New episodes will be added quarterly.

"With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said Emily Arons, senior vp international business at The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June."

Pokémon Journeys follows Ash and his faithful Pokémon, Pikachu, as they head to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to studying Pokémon from all over the world. There he meets Goh, another boy who's as enthusiastic about the subject as Ash is, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to be research fellows.

The new episodes will join several other seasons of the show currently on Netflix, along with the most recent movie in the franchise, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution, which premiered in February.

Pokémon Journeys will join a host of other anime series on Netflix, including originals Castlevania, Aggretsuko, Ultraman and Cannon Busters.