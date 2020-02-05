Netflix Thriller 'Hit and Run' Sets Cast

Co-creator Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan lead the ensemble for the show about an ex-special forces soldier searching for his wife's killers.

Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan will lead the cast of Hit and Run, a thriller series currently in production for Netflix.

Raz (Netflix's Fauda, 6 Underground), who is also among the show's co-creators, will star as Segev Azulai, a former special forces soldier who is forced to confront his violent past when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, Segev goes searching for her killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of a former lover, he uncovers disturbing truths about his wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Lathan (The Affair) will play Naomi Hicks, Segev's ex-lover. A New York journalist, she helps Segev investigate the murder, which also may be a globally newsworthy story.

The cast also includes Kaelen Ohm (Queen of Spades), Moran Rosenblatt (Fauda), Gal Toren (Para Aduma) and Gregg Henry (Scandal, Gilmore Girls).

The Netflix Studios project is set to begin principal photography in Israel this month, having wrapped production in New York.

Raz and Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff are writing Hit and Run with Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin (The Killing); Prestwich and Yorkin also serve as showrunners. All four are also executive producers, along with director Mike Barker (The Handmaid's Tale); Kimberlin Belloni, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First; and David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Films.