Netflix's Bela Bajaria Segues to International TV As Erik Barmack Exits Streamer

Bajaria shifts into the new role, where she'll oversee all global non-English TV originals, after two years at the company.

Two years into her Netflix tenure, Bela Bajara is jumping into a new role at the streaming giant.

The executive will lead international non-English TV originals as current global vp Erik Barmack exits the company after eight years to start his own production company. In the new gig, Bajaria will oversee scripted and unscripted series in all international markets where Netflix is available, with the exception of Asia but including India. Bajaria steps into the role as international content has become a increasingly huge driver of growth for the streamer.

The former Universal Television exec joined Netflix in 2016 as vp content, where she led the team focused on TV and film licensing from U.S. studios, as well as co-production relationships with U.S. networks. Though she's leaving her old post for the new role, her title will remain vp content. In addition, Bajaria's former position is not expected to be replaced. Instead, the company is restructuring so that original series vp Cindy Holland will oversee English language series — both scripted and unscripted — and Bajaria will be in charge all non-English series.

“Bela Bajaria is an incredible creative talent, bringing global hits like You, Nailed It and Queer Eye to Netflix. She is the perfect person to build on our international efforts, helping to bring the world’s stories to the world whatever the language," said chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Erik has been transformational for Netflix. Hits such as Dark, Sacred Games and Elite helped put us on the map and we wish him great success with his next chapter.”

Added Bajaria, “We have an amazing opportunity to bring stories from different cultures and in different languages to audiences all around the world. Netflix is just scratching the surface on what’s possible and I could not be more excited to get started.”

During his time at Netflix, Barmack played a key role in spearheading the company's international growth, pioneering the streamer's international originals strategy. Among the projects he helped get off the ground: Club de Cuervos in Mexico, Elite in Spain, Suburra in Italy, The Rain in Denmark, Dark in Germany and Sacred Games in India.

“Leading the Netflix international originals team these last few years has been the adventure of a lifetime," said Barmack. "I couldn’t be more proud of everything we achieved and wish the team all the best for the future.”