Netflix's 'I Am Not Okay With This' Adaptation Casts Sophia Lillis as Lead

The streaming giant revealed the cast of the YA adaptation, which will release in 2020.

Netflix has found its lead for the streaming giant's next supernatural coming-of-age series.

I Am Not Okay With This, from the producers of Stranger Things and the creator/director of End of the F***ing World, has cast It and Sharp Objects star Sophia Lillis as its lead.

Rounding out the main cast are Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) and Kathleen Rose Perkins (You're the Worst). Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis will recur.

The streaming giant's YA adaptation will consist of eight 30-minute episodes and will release in 2020. Production has begun in Pittsburgh, Penn., Netflix announced on Monday.

The dark comedy is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel and is described as an irreverent origin story, following a teenage girl (Lillis) navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and... mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken from deep within her.

Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall — the creatives behind Netflix critical favorite The End of the Fucking World — reteamed for I Am Not Okay With This, which was ordered straight to series. Hall will serve as writer and exec produce alongside Entwistle, who will direct. The co-creators are exec produce alongside Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps executives Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry. Levy is a key exec producer behind Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things and I Am Not Okay With This marks his second series with the streamer as part of an overall deal, in addition to his feature film work outside the company.