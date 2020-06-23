Netflix's 'Last Chance U' to End With Season 5; Basketball Spinoff Set

Netflix will wind down its football-focused Last Chance U docuseries with its fifth season — but it's also readying a spinoff focused on junior college basketball.

The streamer says the fifth season of Last Chance U, focusing on the football team at Laney College in Oakland, California, will premiere July 28. It will be the final season of the show, but Last Chance U: Basketball is set to follow in 2021.

"We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland," said executive producer and director Greg Whiteley (Cheer). "With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball."

After two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas, Last Chance U shifts to Laney College for its fifth season. Led by long-time coach John Beam, the Laney Eagles won the junior college national title in 2018; the season will chronicle the team's defense of that championship in 2019. The season will also delve into how the culture and community of Oakland has helped shape the program, the 2019 team and their outlook on football.

The first season of Last Chance U: Basketball, meanwhile, will chronicle the 2019-20 season at East Los Angeles College. It's set to premiere in 2021.

Last Chance U is a Netflix production, in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions.