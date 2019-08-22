Netflix's Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Adds 'The Gifted' Actress

Elena Satine joins the John Cho-led cast of the streamer's adaptation of the anime favorite.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has cast another key role.

Revenge and The Gifted actress Elena Satine will play Julia, a mysterious woman from lead character Spike Spiegel's (John Cho) past. Satine joins a cast that also includes Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell.

Julia is described as a sultry beauty with a voice to die for. She's the dream-like object of Spike Spiegel's desire and struggles to survive in a violent world.

Based on the cult anime series, the streamer's 10-episode adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is a "jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world … for the right price."

Christopher Yost wrote the first episode and is an executive producer. Showrunning and executive producing are Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, the banner behind the shows Limetown, High Fidelity and Knightfall.

Also executive producing are Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios; Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc.; and Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime series, is a consultant.

The series is a co-production of Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with the streamer handling physical production.

Satine's credits also include CBS All Access' Strange Angel, Starz's Magic City and guest roles on Agents of SHIELD and Twin Peaks. She is repped by Mosaic, ICM and Bloom Hergott.