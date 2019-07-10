Netflix's Mindy Kaling Comedy Finds Lead in Toronto Newcomer

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan makes her screen debut as Devi, a modern-day, first-generation South Asian American teenage girl, in Kaling's upcoming series inspired by her upbringing.

Mindy Kaling has filled the lead role for her untitled coming-of-age comedy at Netflix.

After an open casting call that drew 15,000 responses, Toronto newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been cast as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Ramakrishnan will make her onscreen debut in the comedy inspired by actress/writer/producer Kaling's childhood as a first-generation Indian American teenage girl. At the time of her casting, Ramakrishnan had no representation, and is now repped by Sandra Gillis of Premier Artists' Management in Toronto.

Netflix gave a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes to the show created by Kaling, who will serve as a writer, executive producer and showrunner alongside Lang Fisher.

The Universal Television project, to shoot in Los Angeles, will also be executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein, who worked with Kaling on The Office, David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None) and Tristram Shapeero (Turn Up Charlie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Kaling is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and attorney P.J. Shapiro. Fisher, with whom Kaling worked on the Fox-turned-Hulu comedy The Mindy Project, is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.