Netflix's 'Raising Dion,' From Michael B. Jordan, Renewed for Season 2

The first season ranked as one of the streamer's "most popular" series and was the top-ranked kids and family show of 2019.

Netflix is starting off 2020 with some good news.

The streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for its Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero family drama Raising Dion.

Production on the eight-episode sophomore season will begin this year. A return date for the show, starring Alisha Wainwright and Ja'Siah Young, has not yet been determined.

The renewal arrives days after Netflix released data about its "most popular" shows of 2019, with Raising Dion ranking 10th among Netflix's original series. It was picked up to series in October 2017.

The show, about a woman who raises her son — who begins to develop superhero-like abilities — following the death of her husband, ranked first among the list of kids and family series. It's worth noting that Netflix determined its "most watched" lists based only on subscribers watching two minutes of a movie or one episode of a television show. Netflix, like other streamers, does not release actual viewership data. Raising Dion currently has a 61 score among critics and 5.8 user score on aggregation site Metacritic.com.

Carol Barbee will return as showrunner on the series that is produced by Charles D. King's Macro. Other exec producers include Jordan, who has a recurring role, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth and Dennis Liu. The season two order is down one episode compared with season one.

Kids and family originals is a key part of Netflix's originals offerings. The streamer, in its efforts to have something for everyone, competes with the likes of Disney and Nickelodeon in the increasingly competitive market for young viewers.