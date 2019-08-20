Netflix's Selena Series Finds Its Star in 'The Walking Dead' Actress

The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos may be moving to Netflix.

Sources confirm that Serratos is in negotiations to star as Tejano music favorite Selena Quintanilla in a scripted series for the streamer.

Sources say Netflix, which declined comment on Serratos' casting, is in negotiations with The Walking Dead actress that has come down to scheduling issues as she juggles production in Atlanta on the upcoming 10th season of the AMC zombie drama. Serratos has played comic book favorite Rosita since the fourth season of the zombie drama based on the recently concluded comic book series from creator Robert Kirkman.

A premiere date and episode count for Selena: The Series have not yet been determined. Also unclear is if episodes will be an hour or a half-hour in length. Vulture, which first reported Serratos' casting, noted the series — designed to run two seasons — will begin production in Mexico within the next month.

Given that production schedule for Selena overlaps with that of The Walking Dead, it's a safe bet that Serratos' days on the zombie drama may now be numbered. The Walking Dead typically remains in production through the end of the year.

Picked up straight to series in December, Selena: The Series is described as a coming of age story that focuses on the singer, songwriter, model, actress and fashion designer who became one of the most beloved Mexican-American entertainers. After launching her music career in 1980, Selena was dubbed the "Tejano Madonna." She would go on to win a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican/American album, becoming the first female Tejano artist to do so. She ranks as the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, with more than 65 million albums sold worldwide. The singer was shot and killed in 1995 by her best friend and the manager for her fan club, who was later found to have been embezzling money from the star's company. Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of murder and is currently serving a life sentence in a Texas jail. Warner Bros. previously told the performer's story on the big screen with Jennifer Lopez taking on the role of Selena.

Moisés Zamora (Star, American Crime) will pen the script and executive produce the series alongside Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Simran A. Singh.