1:11pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
Netflix's Selena Series Finds Its Star in 'The Walking Dead' Actress
The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos may be moving to Netflix.
Sources confirm that Serratos is in negotiations to star as Tejano music favorite Selena Quintanilla in a scripted series for the streamer.
Sources say Netflix, which declined comment on Serratos' casting, is in negotiations with The Walking Dead actress that has come down to scheduling issues as she juggles production in Atlanta on the upcoming 10th season of the AMC zombie drama. Serratos has played comic book favorite Rosita since the fourth season of the zombie drama based on the recently concluded comic book series from creator Robert Kirkman.
A premiere date and episode count for Selena: The Series have not yet been determined. Also unclear is if episodes will be an hour or a half-hour in length. Vulture, which first reported Serratos' casting, noted the series — designed to run two seasons — will begin production in Mexico within the next month.
Given that production schedule for Selena overlaps with that of The Walking Dead, it's a safe bet that Serratos' days on the zombie drama may now be numbered. The Walking Dead typically remains in production through the end of the year.
Moisés Zamora (Star, American Crime) will pen the script and executive produce the series alongside Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Simran A. Singh.
