Ice Skating Drama 'Spinning Out' Canceled at Netflix

Add another one-and-done to the growing list of Netflix originals.

The streamer has canceled the ice skating drama Spinning Out after one season.

The series launched Jan. 1 to mixed reviews — it currently has a 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — with The Hollywood Reporter TV critic Robyn Bahr calling it "uneven, but mostly engrossing."



Created by Samantha Stratton — a former competitive figure skater — Spinning Out starred Kaya Scodelario as a high-level singles skater who reinvents her career following an injury as a pairs skater. The show, which drew immediate comparisons to the 1992 film The Cutting Edge, was produced in-house by Netflix. (Scodelario replaced original series star Emma Roberts, who dropped out following a scheduling conflict.) The 10-episode series ended with a cliffhanger that Stratton previously told THR that viewers would find out about should Spinning Out have scored a second season.

Spinning Out is the latest Netflix original to be canceled after one season. It joins Soundtrack, Daybreak, No Good Nick, Tuca & Bertie, Chambers and All About the Washingtons, among others. Netflix, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. It instead makes renewal and cancellation decisions by weighing internal metrics — like a show's completion rate — against the cost of production and determines if those financial resources would be better invested in another season or reallocated to new originals.