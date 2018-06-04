Netflix's 'V-Wars' Adds Pair to Cast

Netflix vampire drama V-Wars is adding to its cast.

Adrian Holmes (Smallville, Arrow) and Jacky Lai (Once Upon a Time, The Flash) have joined Ian Somerhalder in the streamer's straight-to-series drama.

V-Wars, Based on the IDW novel of the same name, revolves around Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries), who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these vampires. Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Holmes will play Michael Fayne, the lynchpin in a horrifying virus with brutal consequences. Fayne’s charisma, quick thinking and strategic sense lead him to assume a critical role as a leader of the growing "vampire" faction in a struggle that threatens to tear society apart.

Lai, meanwhile, will take on the role of Kaylee Vo, a struggling young online journalist — a would-be Assange who will do or say almost anything to advance her career. A fierce, funny, hustling fringe player, she breaks the biggest story imaginable and soon finds herself a key part of that story with a growing list of deadly enemies.

The series is based on IDW Publishing's V-Wars franchise, written by New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Maberry. High Park Entertainment produces alongside IDW Entertainment, which will distribute the series worldwide (excluding Canada). 1-800-Missing creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners. Brad Turner (Stargate, Stargate Atlantis) will direct and exec produce. High Park's Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden will exec produce alongside IDW Entertainment president David Ozer, IDW CEO Ted Adams and Marada Pictures' James Gibb.

Holmes is repped by Green & Associates and Play Management; Lai is with Red Management.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been determined.