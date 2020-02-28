'The Witcher' Casts 'Killing Eve' Alum in Key Role

Kim Bodnia will star as Vesemir, an experienced witcher and mentor to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix's The Witcher has cast Killing Eve and FX's The Bridge alum Kim Bodnia in a key role for its upcoming second season.

The Danish actor will star as Vesemir, a highly-experienced witcher who is a mentor and father figure to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. Described as a "charming relic of the witcher Golden Age, Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced witcher in our series." A survivor of the Massacre at Kaer Morhen, which nearly exterminated the witchers, Vesemir is "fiercely protective of the remaining few, whom he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on 'the Path' slaying monsters."

The role of Vesemir is a key part of The Witcher games and the character is a fan-favorite, with many eager to see who would step into the role for the Netflix series.

"I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said. "I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season."

Bodnia joins Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (F9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca in the new season, set to debut in 2021.

The new additions join Cavill and returning stars Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier, the bard.