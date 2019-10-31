Netflix's 'The Witcher' Trailer Shows Off Henry Cavill's Monster Hunter

Netflix's upcoming adaptation of epic fantasy series The Witcher has given fans a look at Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in action — and also revealed its official release date: Dec. 20.

The series, touted by many as Netflix's answer to Game of Thrones (though showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich maintains her show is "its own thing"), follows the exploits of Geralt (Cavill), a monster slayer who has been mutated and trained specifically to rid the continent of fell beasts. The Witcher is based on a series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which were, in turn, adapted into a trio of video games by Polish developer CD Projekt Red.

"I've heard tales of your kind, Witcher," the new trailer opens, with a female voice speaking the words over footage of Cavill's Geralt cutting down a group of soldiers in a dark alley.

Interspersed with sweeping shots of fantastical settings and mysterious characters, Geralt's backstory is told, and it's clear that he is an unwelcome sight in many different areas, as is the case for Witchers in the book and video game series. "People call you a monster too," a woman says to Geralt.

The trailer showcases the series' high production value, with numerous CG monsters and magic, elaborate sets and hordes of actors filling a throne hall with chaotic action. There are also more than a few nods to famous aspects of the books and games, such as Geralt's trusty steed, Roach, and a shot of Geralt taking a hot bath.

Hissrich, Cavill and co-stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan wowed a packed house in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in July, when they showed off the first footage from the series.

"What's great about The Witcher is that it's so much more than a fantasy," said Hissrich. "Really it's a story about a family."

The Witcher is one of a number of video game adaptations coming to the small screen. Showtime is currently producing a series based on Microsoft's first-person shooter franchise Halo with Pablo Schreiber leading the cast. Ubisoft is producing the female-led pirate adventure Skull & Bones as a TV program simultaneously with the game it is based on. The French gaming company also has the half-hour comedy Mythic Quest, from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and creators Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, coming to Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below.