Netflix's 'You' Targets 'Haunting of Hill House's' Victoria Pedretti for Season 2

The 'Haunting of Hill House' star will play an aspiring chef who comes into contact with Penn Badgley's Joe.

Netflix psychological thriller You has found Joe's next target.

Victoria Pedretti, who's coming off another Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, has been cast as the female lead in season two of the series. She'll play a character named Love Quinn, an aspiring chef in Los Angeles who works as a produce manager at a grocery store.

The character is uninterested in social media and living life online, and she's also tending to a deep grief. When she meets Joe (Penn Badgley), she senses a shared sense of profound loss — without, of course, knowing of Joe's deeply troubling past.

You, from executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, aired its first season on Lifetime and attracted mostly positive reviews, but not much of an audience. The cable network eventually passed on a second season, and Netflix, which had already secured streaming rights to season one, picked it up as an original.

The series then took off when it launched on Netflix in late December; the streaming service said the show was on pace to be seen by more than 40 million member households — about 29 percent of its global subscribers — in its first month.

The Haunting of Hill House was Pedretti's first major acting role. She also has a role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She is repped by Gersh and Management 360.