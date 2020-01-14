Netflix's 'You' Renewed for Season 3 — in 2021

Netflix will stalk again.

The streamer has handed out a quick third-season renewal to stalker drama You. The news arrives less than three weeks after the sophomore cycle debuted Dec. 26. The series will return with 10 additional episodes at a date to be determined in 2021 — taking this year off (after traditionally launching in the fall).

From studio Warner Bros. TV, You launched in September 2018 as a Lifetime original. The series starring Penn Badgley was renewed for a second season ahead of its linear debut — thanks in part to a tax incentive that saw production relocate from New York to Los Angeles. The series scored a lucrative SVOD deal with Netflix — which helped offset its cost to Lifetime — and failed to cut through the cluttered landscape on the linear network.

However, You broke out months later once it debuted on streaming giant Netflix with the streamer revealing that the series from exec producers Greg Berlanti and showrunner Sera Gamble was on pace to be watched by 40 million member households in its first four weeks on the service. (A Netflix "view" consists of watching 70 percent of one episode of a series.)

"[W]e have a lot of stories still to tell," Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter last month after season two debuted. "I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe [Badgley] for several more seasons. Because we believe in the world that Caroline [Kepnes, who wrote the books on which the series is based] gave us and we believe in these characters, we just know they'll keep finding really fucked-up shit to get into."

Badgley and season two female lead Victoria Pedretti will reprise their roles in season three. Additional casting news will be announced later.

Gamble and Berlanti exec produce the series, which is based on Kepnes' books You and Hidden Bodies. Warner Horizon Scripted TV, Alloy Entertainment and Berlanti Productions exec produce.

You is one of multiple shows Berlanti has in the works. The prolific producer, via his WBTV-based overall deal, has a TV record 21 scripted originals currently on the air or in production, including the streamer's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and upcoming The Girls on the Bus.