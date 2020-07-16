'Never Have I Ever,' 'Too Hot to Handle' Draw Big Netflix Tune-In

The two shows are among the highlights mentioned in the streamer's second quarter earnings report.

Netflix got strong viewing numbers from Mindy Kaling's high-school comedy Never Have I Ever in the second quarter — and even bigger ones from dating show Too Hot to Handle.

The two shows were among several series and movies the streamer highlighted in its earnings report for the second quarter. Netflix, which named chief content officer Ted Sarandos co-CEO, added 10 million subscribers worldwide in the three-month period.

Netflix is now in its third quarter of reporting viewership metrics based on two minutes of viewing of a program — what the company calls "choosing to watch" a given film or show, and a stat that aligns more closely with views on YouTube (whose "view" threshold is 30 seconds) than traditional TV ratings as measured by Nielsen. By that metric, Never Have I Ever, created by Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, was seen by 40 million member accounts worldwide during its first four weeks. That's as many as tuned in to Space Force, a comedy from Kaling's former Office boss Greg Daniels that stars Steve Carell.

The highest-charting show for the quarter, per the earnings report, was dating competition Too Hot to Handle, which 51 million member accounts saw in the four weeks after its April 17 premiere. Game show Floor Is Lava is projected to reach 37 million Netflix homes in its first month (it debuted June 19).

The high mark for any series since Netflix switched viewing metrics remains The Witcher, which 76 million accounts "chose to watch" in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Among feature films, the Chris Hemsworth-led action movie Extraction topped the Netflix charts for the quarter — and for any Netflix feature to date — with 99 million accounts watching at least two minutes in its first four weeks. The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, racked up 59 million views, and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods is at 27 million. Animated feature The Willoughbys collected 38 million views.