'Never Have I Ever': Watch the Trailer for Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Series

Prepare to be transported to Mindy Kaling's world.

Netflix on Wednesday released the first-look trailer at scripted comedy Never Have I Ever, the semi-autobiographical series based on the actress, writer and producer's life.

Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan — who landed the lead role after an open casting call that drew 15,000 responses — stars in the coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl. She plays Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Kaling createdNever Have I Ever and exec produces alongside Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project), with the latter serving as writer and showrunner. The 10-episode series hails from Universal Television, where Kaling was under an overall deal before moving it to Warner Bros. TV.

Sendhil Ramamurthy co-stars in the series, which is narrated by John McEnroe (yes, really).

The series premieres April 27 on Netflix.