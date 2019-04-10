TV Ratings: 'New Amsterdam' Slips Without 'This Is Us' as Lead-In

CBS drama 'The Code' premieres to so-so numbers, coming in below the average for 'FBI' in the same spot.

NBC's New Amsterdam took a ratings hit Tuesday without This Is Us as a lead-in, and the debut of military drama The Code on CBS put up middling numbers.

With its first episode in a month, New Amsterdam scored season lows in both adults 18-49 (0.7 rating) and total viewers (4.63 million). The Village, taking over the 9 p.m. spot from This Is Us, was even with its last outing at 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic but well below its predecessor's season average. The Voice returned to Tuesday with a 1.2, tying its low for a regular episode.

The Code drew 8.17 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. Its total audience was the second-largest of the night behind NCIS (11.59 million, 1.1 in 18-49), but both that and its demo number were below those of FBI (season averages of 9.15 million viewers and 1.0 in the demo) in the 9 p.m. spot. (The Code moves to Mondays starting next week.) NCIS: New Orleans recorded season lows of 6.74 million viewers and 0.6 in the demo.

ABC's American Housewife (0.7 in adults 18-49) and The Rookie (0.6) each came down from their last outings; The Kids Are Alright (0.6), Black-ish (0.7) and the season finale of Splitting Up Together (0.6) were even week to week.

Fox also got steady ratings from Masterchef Junior (0.7) and Mental Samurai (0.6), as did The CW with Roswell, New Mexico (0.2) following a repeat of The Flash.

No network managed to cross the 1.0 line for the night — NBC came closest with a 0.9 average in adults 18-49. CBS was second at 0.8, and ABC and Fox tied for third at 0.6. Univision and Telemundo also tied at 0.4, and The CW posted a 0.2.

